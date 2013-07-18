Sulphur man, accused of sex crimes, held on $3M bond

A Sulphur man is in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $3 million bond after being booked on six aggravated sexual battery counts.

Perry S. Arnold is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child on several occasions for six years beginning in 2002, when the alleged victim was 6 years old.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office authorities, in a news release, said they were contacted July 1 regarding an allegation against Arnold.

Arnold was arrested Wednesday.

