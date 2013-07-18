Five from Lake Charles honored by Pope Francis - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Five from Lake Charles honored by Pope Francis

The following is a news release from the Diocese of Lake Charles:

The Most Reverend Glen John Provost, Bishop of Lake Charles, has announced that His Holiness, Pope Francis, has granted papal honors to five members of the laity of the Diocese of Lake Charles.

The Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, informed Bishop Provost that the Holy Father was bestowing papal honors on Larry and Gloria Deroussel: William "Willie" Moreno and Dora "Patsy" Moreno; and Dinah Bradford.

The Deroussels and the Morenos were named Knights and Dames of St. Gregory the Great and Mrs. Bradford was awarded the Papal Medal Benemerenti. These honors are given to the lay faithful in recognition for distinguished service and valued contribution to the life of the Church.

"Our brothers and sisters in Christ have excelled in answering the needs of the Church, in support for Catholic schools, vocations, and diocesan programs and by participating on diocesan councils and committees, including those that assist the less privileged," Bishop Provost said. "These honors are well deserved and we rejoice with them and their families."

Bishop Provost will bestow these awards on The Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary – Thursday, Aug. 15 – at the 12:05 p.m. Mass in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The Order of St. Gregory the Great was founded as a Papal Knighthood by Pope Gregory XVI in 1831. The decoration is a bifurcated or eight-pointed red enameled gold cross, in the center of which is a blue medallion on which is impressed in gold the image of St. Gregory, and at the side of his head near the right ear is a dove; in a circle around the image appears in golden letters "S. Gregorius Magnus."

The Papal Medal Benemerenti was instituted by Pope Gregory XVI in 1832 and is known as a merit medal. The civil medal has engraved on its face surface only the word Benemerenti, surrounded by a crown of oak leaves. The ribbon is of the papal colors.

