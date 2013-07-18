Dermal fillers can bring back youthful look

While the hands of time cannot be turned back, aged skin can be made to look fresh again - even with deep wrinkles and lines. Dr. Clyde Smoot with Lake Charles Plastic Surgery explains how dermal fillers can give a plumper, more youthful look.

"I feel like my skin is aging very quickly," said 42-year-old Kerri Krob, who let 7News tag along for her first consultation with Dr. Smoot. "I would like to stop it now before it goes any further," she said.

The aging process is written across our faces, including Krob's, in spite of the at home skin care regimen she follows. "Probably between 35 and 39, but 39 was the most dramatic change between hormones and age," she said.

Krob says years of enjoying the sun have left their mark on her skin. "Deeper wrinkles, more lines, dark circles under the eyes, hyperpigmentation," she said.

Those are all evidence of aging skin, according to Dr. Smoot. "There's a breakdown in proteins in the deeper part of the skin or the dermis and as we lose collagen and elastin fibers, the skin thins and there's less tone," he said.

The result? The dreaded sag - and more. "The worry lines in the forehead deepen," said Dr. Smoot.

At Krob's consultation, Dr. Smoot's goal is to figure out what is best for her skin. "You see some of the crow's feet," said Dr. Smoot as he looked over Krob's skin.

Krob's concerns over lines and wrinkles do not require plastic surgery. The forehead can be smoothed out with BOTOX Cosmetic, a neurotoxin injection. "It works to block the signals from the nerves to the muscle," said Dr. Smoot, "it has a good effect in reducing the depth of the wrinkles."

For the lower cheeks from the nose to the mouth, then down to the chin, a hyaluronic acid filler like JUVEDERM will fill out the depressions. "They work by increasing the water concentration in the deep part of the skin and stimulating some collagen," said Dr. Smoot.

These fillers each last around six months and cost about $400, a price Krob is willing to pay for a younger look. "The hope is to get a little younger, fresher looking skin," she said.

Just like any medication, BOTOX and JUVEDERM carry side effects. Most common are headaches or temporary swelling. Click on the following links to more about BOTOX and JUVEDERM, including the side effects of each filler.

