Override the Veto Louisiana group sticking around

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A group that formed in hopes of pressuring lawmakers to hold a veto override session isn't disappearing even though the session won't be held.

Leaders of Override the Veto Louisiana released a statement Wednesday saying they will continue to advocate for increased services for the developmentally disabled in the state.

The organization says it will take a new name and will seek to work with lawmakers and the governor in the coming months to find more money for disability services.

"We are not done," the statement says.

Advocates for the disabled and parents of disabled children created the group after Gov. Bobby Jindal stripped $6 million for disabled services from this year's budget. But they were unable to persuade lawmakers to return to Baton Rouge to consider overriding those vetoes.

