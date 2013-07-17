Group: Voter registration grew at assistance sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A voting rights group says thousands of poor Louisianians have registered to vote because of its pressure on state public assistance agencies to provide the applications.

Nonprofit organization Project Vote says more than 29,000 people applied to vote in 2011 and 2012 through sites that offer registration for food stamps, Medicaid and other services. That's up from 6,000 applications in 2009 and 2010.

The group credits a successful federal lawsuit against state agencies for the increase.

Of the 29,000 applications, about 11,000 new voters were registered, while the rest were largely address and party changes, according to Meg Casper, spokeswoman for the secretary of state.

Casper said Wednesday that she's unsure the increase can be tied to the lawsuit. But she says the office is pleased to see registrations rise.

