Vernon man pleads guilty to child pornography possession

A Vernon Parish man has pleaded guilty to downloading child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley.

Francis M. Buckner, 41, of New Llano, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Lafayette.

"According to evidence presented at the guilty plea, Buckner admitted to possessing 36 videos and 144 images of child pornography. Law enforcement officers identified the defendant as a collector of child pornography involving young children. He used Limewire, a software sharing program, to download the child pornography. A search warrant was obtained for his residence, and the investigation revealed that Buckner had downloaded sadistic material depicting bondage and other sexually explicit scenes involving prepubescent children onto his computer. The defendant admitted he had been downloading child pornography at the time of his arrest," Finley said in a release.

Finley said Buckner faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. A sentencing date has not been set.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.