Lake Charles men booked in theft case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles men booked in theft case

Johnnric L. Gillie (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Johnnric L. Gillie (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing a credit card and giving it to another person, who allegedly made unauthorized purchases. Both have been booked in the case.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Shanrekka Edwards is accused of taking the card out of a wallet that was left in a shopping cart at a local business. Edwards was reportedly an employee of the business at the time. On Monday, detectives were dispatched to the business in reference to the incident.

"Upon arrival, detectives spoke with the victim who advised after shopping at the local business on July 14, he mistakenly left his wallet, which contained a credit card, in the shopping cart he was using. After realizing his wallet was missing, the victim contacted his bank and discovered unauthorized charges were made with the stolen credit card," the release states.

Authorities said surveillance video captured Edwards looking through the wallet. Edwards is accused of giving the card to an acquaintance, 21-year-old Johnnric L. Gillie, of Lake Charles, who then allegedly used the card to make unauthorized purchases.

Edwards was booked with theft under $500 and released on a misdemeanor summons. Gillie was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on theft under $500 and unauthorized use of an access card and released on $1,000 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

