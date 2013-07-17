New HIstorical Archives available online - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New HIstorical Archives available online

A new and exciting feature is now available for residents of Calcasieu Parish. The Calcasieu Parish Government Channel has uploaded different highlights of the Parish's history. The jurors have been able to interview people who had a direct hand in this history of the Parish.

The Historical Archive include stories behind the establishment of the parish library system, the acquisition of Chennault International Airport, obtaining a public service annex in North Lake Charles, developing a major parish drainage project, the renovation of the historic courthouse and much more.

The Calcasieu Parish Government Channel Director Tim Hoefer says the archive will continue to grow throughout the year, and will feature many more videos and other historical interest stories.  Anyone looking to view the archives can check out the website www.cppj.net/archive.

