Suspect wanted in Lafayette bank robbery

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an armed robbery.

Authorities said at about noon on Wednesday, a suspect entered the Whitney Bank located at 3600 Johnston Street and demanded money at gunpoint.

According to authorities, a white male suspect approached the clerk, produced a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect then reportedly ran out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, and as he fled to his vehicle, he dropped the handgun.

Witnesses said the suspect entered a white Mazda Tribute and fled the parking lot. Detectives believe the vehicle used by the suspect is the same vehicle involved in Tuesday's carjacking on Ambassador Caffery Parkway. The vehicle was a white 2006 Mazda Tribute.

There were no customers inside of the bank during the incident, and no employees were injured.



The suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the bank. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

