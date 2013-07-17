Lightning strikes twice - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lightning strikes twice

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Imagine being hit by lightning while grocery shopping. Well, it happened to two Louisiana women at separate times, but in the same area. Both women lived to tell the tale, and you can hear it at noon.

A lot of interest in doing business with military housing operations at Fort Polk and other locations in the U.S. This morning, a management company explained subcontractor requirements, bidding and other procedures at a seminar in Jennings. 

Also today, a doctor says children young enough to be in kindergarten are susceptible to eating disorders, just like their teenage counterparts. We'll take a look at the issue.

Plus, a dog thought lost in a fire turns up alive 11 days later. We'll have reaction from the shocked folks who found him.

In weather, Ben tells me the cloudy skies will give way to an isolate thunderstorm later in the day with a high around 91. He says our rain chances are declining for now, but what about the weekend? You can find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

