Deck Safety - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Maintenance, proper materials key to safe decks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Over 2 million decks are built each year in the United States, but according to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, only 40 percent of them are considered completely safe.

Deck safety was brought to light after the recent collapse of a deck at a North Carolina beach house. At least 21 people were reportedly injured.

Home building officials say that deck collapses can be prevented by utilizing the proper building materials, especially when it comes to fastening the deck to your house.

Todd Areno, of Areno Construction, said, "We like to try and use a galvanized bolt or an exterior screw."

Routine cleaning and maintenance are essential for preserving the life of your deck.

Remove any signs of mold and apply wood stain at least once every two years to protect it from the weather.

Officials say it's important never to overload your deck, and always be aware of capacity.

As an added resource for homeowners, the North American Deck and Railing Association offers information on the best building materials for outside decks, as well as a safety checklist. Visit NADRA.com for more.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly