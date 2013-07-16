Children get to explore music at McNeese camp

There was another education opportunity on Tuesday as some local children learned through music at a special summer camp at McNeese State University.

Tuesday's music camp featured music lessons with children learning everything from the basics to violin to reading music and other skills.

The kids have their choice of instruments, not just violin, but also guitar, clarinet and more.

"This is one of the fun events I do all year. I actually get to experiment with different music that I like to arrange for the kids. And hear how it sounds performed. For me, teaching beginners is lots of fun. We play games. Our main goal is to have fun and to make some music in the meantime, also," said Nikki Guillory, camp instructor.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.