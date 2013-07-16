Gravity Drainage District employee accused of stealing fuel

A Gravity Drainage District employee from Starks is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of fuel, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

David W. Brock, 59, is charged in the case. He is accused of stealing fuel from the Gravity Drainage District 6 of Ward 5 and 6 tanks in DeQuincy.

Authorities said on June 20, Sheriff's Office detectives were contacted by an auditor regarding the alleged theft.

The audit reportedly revealed that 1,300 gallons of fuel – worth $3,800 – was missing.

"Further investigation revealed Brock had entered the Gravity Drainage barn site during the early morning hours and turned off the surveillance cameras. After filling up his vehicle and gas containers with fuel from the Gravity Drainage fuel tanks, Brock would then turn the cameras back on. When questioned by detectives, Brock confirmed he turned off the cameras and stole fuel from the fuel tanks," the release states.

Brock was arrested Monday and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He is charged with theft over $1,500, unauthorized entry of a business and malfeasance in office.

Bond was set at $12,500.

