State worker layoffs reach 1,900 in fiscal year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - About 1,900 state employees received pink slips in the just-ended budget year, nearly as many workers as were laid off during the four prior years of Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration.

The layoff figures were released Tuesday by the Department of State Civil Service for the 2012-13 fiscal year that closed June 30.

The numbers show 1,891 people were let go, out of 4,094 workers laid off since Jindal took office in 2008.

Most of the latest layoffs came at state-run health care facilities, as the Jindal administration hired private companies to run them. Some of those workers could have been rehired by the companies.

The numbers don't include hundreds of layoffs at four LSU hospitals and their outpatient clinics that were privatized in the final days of the fiscal year.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.