Accused burglar, homeowner facing charges in stolen weapons case

A 19-year-old Lake Charles man and an 11-year-old boy are accused of breaking into a home and stealing firearms, which were already reported stolen, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The homeowner is also facing charges in the case.

Nathanel LeDay, accused in the theft, was booked on charges of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile in commission of felony, simple criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.

LeDay was also charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution after deputies reportedly discovered marijuana on his person while being booked in. Bond in the case was set at $19,000.



The juvenile was released to family members with charges pending, authorities said, and the homeowner, 36-year-old Latasha C. Citizen, is facing a charge of illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Authorities said at 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a Bennett Road home in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary in progress.



LeDay and the boy are accused of breaking in and stealing a pistol and an AK-47 assault rifle with magazines and ammunition.



Authorities said moments later, deputies located LeDay and the boy at the intersection of Leger Road and Broussard Lane.

"When questioned by deputies, LeDay confirmed he broke a window of the home and instructed the 11-year-old juvenile to enter the home and retrieve the firearms while he served as the look-out," authorities said in the release.

Authorities said after recovering the stolen firearms, deputies ran the serial numbers through a national database and discovered they had been reported stolen previously through the Lake Charles Police Department.

Citizen was then booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Bond was set at $4,000.

