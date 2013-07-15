Lafayette officer placed on leave after shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Lafayette police officer who shot an armed man in the front yard of a home has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The officer, whose name has not been released, is believed to have shot 34-year-old Harold J. Bastin outside of a residence on Sunday. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting.

Lafayette Police Cpl. Paul Mouton tells The Advertiser (http://bit.ly/13nb9Zw ) the move is routine. He says the officer will remain on paid leave until the investigation into the shooting is completed.

Louisiana State Police Trooper Stephen Hammons, a spokesman for Troop I, said detectives on Monday were still working to piece together the events that led to the shooting.

