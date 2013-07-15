Doctors: Singer Randy Travis awake after stroke

By CHRIS TALBOTTAP Music Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country music star Randy Travis is awake and making progress as he recovers from surgery following a stroke.

A news release and video from the Texas hospital where the 54-year-old singer is recovering described Travis' condition Monday afternoon. Doctors also gave a more detailed explanation for the health troubles, saying it was scarring on his heart.

Doctors say Travis remains on a ventilator but is breathing spontaneously and his breathing support is gradually being reduced. He is interacting with his family and friends and has begun the early stages of physical therapy.

He will stay at The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano for two to three more weeks before being transferred to another facility where he will undergo aggressive physical therapy. Doctors say it will take months to recover from the stroke.

