L'Auberge Casino Resort announces management promotions

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles:

L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles is pleased to announce the promotions of Stephanie Miller Vincent to Director of Food and Beverage and Kim Martin to Director of Credit, pending regulatory approval.

Stephanie Miller-Vincent joined L'Auberge in 2005 as part of the property's pre-opening team. A seasoned hospitality professional, she started her career at Pinnacle Entertainment as General Manager of the award-winning Snake River Grill restaurant. In 2011, she oversaw the successful debut of Ember Grille & Wine Bar prior to being promoted to Assistant Director of Food and Beverage. In her new leadership role she is part of the executive management team overseeing the operation of all property food and beverage services including restaurants, bars, lounges and catering operations.

In addition to being a certified Sommelier, Miller-Vincent holds a diploma in Hotel Restaurant Management from Nova Scotia's I.W. Akerley Campus. In 1996 she received Certified Foodservice Manager accreditation from the Canadian Restaurant and Foodservice Association. She also earned a Masters of Foodservice Management and a degree in Hospitality Marketing from Cornell's School of Hospitality Management.

Stephanie is active in the Southwest Louisiana community lending her time and skills to a variety of charitable organizations and projects including Rouge et Blanc, Bubbles for Banners, Tasting on the Terrace, Empty Bowl and many more. In July 2011, she was honored by L'Auberge with a Community Service Award. She and her husband Brian live in Lake Charles.

Kim Martin joined L'Auberge in 2005 as a Table Games Pit Manager. He was later promoted to Assistant Table Games Manager followed by a second promotion to Table Games Manager in 2006. In 2011 he took on the role of Casino Manager and as a result of his contributions in that role earned the Pinnacle Entertainment Leadership Award.

In his new leadership role, Martin will be responsible for the direct activities of the Credit Department. He will work to establish sound credit policies and procedures for guests of L'Auberge while ensuring compliance with state gaming regulations, federal law and strict company internal controls. His duties also include collaborating with Marketing, Operations and Accounting teams with a focus on creating an atmosphere to ensure extraordinary guest service standards are exceeded at all times.

Kim earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Louisiana State University. He and girlfriend Michelle have a seven year old son and are avid Tiger's fans. Kim frequently lends his time and talent to such community initiatives as Junior Achievement, Gaming Gives Back, Dining Out for Life and the volunteer effort to rebuild Millennium Park.

"L'Auberge has been fortunate to benefit from the skilled efforts of these talented team members for years. Their contributions have enhanced our operations and the guest service standards of our company. We are thrilled to fill these key leadership positions through well-earned internal promotions," said Keith W. Henson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of L'Auberge Lake Charles.

Miller-Vincent will report to Vice President of Food and Beverage Jeff DiVito; Martin will report to Assistant General Manager Sean Demeule, pending regulatory approval.