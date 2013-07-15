L'Auberge adds bands to Liquid Society lineup

The following is a news release from L'Auberge Casino Resort:

L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles today announced 80's metal band Ratt will join the lineup for Liquid Society, its wildly popular summertime poolside concert series. The band is best known for songs such as Round and Round, Wanted Man and Lay It Down. The rockers have sold more than 15-million records in the US since the bands inception. Also signed is high energy rock cover band The Flamethrowers. The Louisiana group has toured extensively opening for national acts and selling out large venues with their fun, boisterous shows.

Don't miss Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show on July 18. The group is the only tribute band to ever appear on Late Night with David Letterman (http://selakentertainment.com/musicians/purple-reign-prince-tribute-band ); the comedian described them as ‘great'. The show was crowned ‘Best Tribute Act' by the Las Vegas Review Journal for seamlessly recreating the blistering performances and raw energy of Prince in his prime; and Trip Advisor ranks the show one of the Top 5 attractions in Las Vegas.

National and regional bands will play poolside at L'Auberge every Thursday night all summer long. The series runs weekly through August 29. The 2013 season features 15 dynamic acts; tickets range from just $10 - $20 per show. For the next three weeks, ticket holders will also enjoy the 6th Annual Bikini Bombshell Contest preliminaries and finals hosted by hometown favorite comedian Jen Kober.

2013 LIQUID SOCIETY Concert Line-Up:

July 11 Summerland Tour 2013 – Alternative Rock www.summerlandtour.net

Starring Everclear, Live, Filter and Sponge. *8pm show time; doors open 6:30 p.m.



6th Annual Bikini Bombshell Contest – Preliminary 7:30pm

July 18 Purple Reign – Prince Tribute www.purplereign.net

6th Annual Bikini Bombshell Contest – Preliminary 7:30pm



July 25 311 – Rock www.311.com



6th Annual Bikini Bombshell Contest Finals – $13,200 Prize Money 7:30pm

August 1 The Flamethrowers – Rock www.flamethrowersrock.com

August 8 Buckcherry – American Rock www.buckcherry.com

August 15 Big Night Out Tour 2013 – Rock

Starring Fuel, Hoobastank and Alien Ant Farm

www.fuelrocks.com , www.hoobastank.com , www.alienantfarm.com

8pm show time; doors open 6:30 p.m. **NOTE: LIT IS NO LONGER PERFORMING**

August 22 Ratt – Rock www.therattpack.com

August 29 The Cult – Rock/Punk www.thecult.us

LIQUID SOCIETY features beer and drink specials served by the Ladies of L'Auberge. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with live entertainment scheduled to begin each Thursday at 8:30 p.m.; LIQUID SOCIETY ends at 11:00 p.m. (For shows with multiple bands, doors open at 6:30p.m. with an 8:00p.m. show time).

Tickets for Liquid Society are on sale now for $10 or $20 per show at www.ticketmaster.com; at L'Auberge through the Business Center or Legends at L'Auberge; must be 21 to attend. Tickets may be purchased the night of the show at Legends. Please note that the event location is subject to change and/or cancellation due to inclement weather.

Season passes and multi-show ticket packages are available at the L'Auberge Business Center. Show choices must be made at time of purchase and no substitutions are permitted. Season passes, 3-packs and 6-packs of tickets are discounted and include complimentary drink tickets. Cabana packages are also available; call 337.395.7157 for details. Fun Liquid Society summer merchandise will be available at Sundries.

Following Liquid Society, the fun continues late into the night at the stylish globar inside the L'Auberge Vegas-style casino and at hot spot Jack Daniel's® Bar & Grill for Jack After Dark. Hang out with friends while enjoying drink specials and a variety of local favorites on stage plus energetic DJ's from around the country. Admission is free; must be 21 to enter.

For more information on Liquid Society acts, season passes and show times log on to www.llakecharles.com/entertainment or visit us on Facebook for the latest concert updates and giveaways.

