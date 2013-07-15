BP sets up anti-fraud hotline for spill claims

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - BP has set up a hotline for people to report alleged fraud involving claims arising from the company's massive 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Monday's launch of the hotline comes a week after a federal appeals court heard BP's argument that it has been forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in settlement money to businesses with inflated or "fictitious" claims.

And, earlier this month, a judge appointed former FBI Director Louis Freeh to investigate alleged misconduct by a lawyer who helped administer BP's multibillion-dollar settlement with Gulf Coast residents and businesses.

BP said calls to the hotline at 1-855-NO-2-FRAUD can be anonymous and could entitle a caller to a reward if a tip leads to an indictment, recovery of money or denial of a claim.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.