Lake Charles man booked on failure to register as sex offender

A Lake Charles man was booked on second-offense failure to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Simon Lebleu Road in Lake Charles in reference to a report of a suspicious man, later identified as 44-year-old Lonnie C. Franklin, possibly trespassing on the property.

Authorities said upon arrival, deputies spoke with Franklin, a registered sex offender, and upon checking his Louisiana driver's license, authorities said it was discovered the address listed was outdated.

"Franklin advised deputies that he has not lived at the address listed on his license since June 2013 and had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law for all registered sex offenders," the release states.

Franklin, who was previously convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in May 2013, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with second-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said Franklin was convicted in March 1998 of indecent behavior with juveniles in Calcasieu Parish.

Judge Clayton Davis set bond in the case at $50,000.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.