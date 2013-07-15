Friends of Tuten Park to hold educational gardening program

The following is a news release from the City of Lake Charles:

Friends of Tuten Park has announced the first of a series of community gardening educational programs to be held in the coming months.

The first session, set for Thursday, July 18 from to 7:30 p.m., will feature guest speaker Kurt Unkel, owner and producer of Cajun Grain, whose topic will be, "How to Garden with Less Cost, Less Weeds, and Less Labor."

Attendees will learn the basics of sustainable/organic gardening with information on how to prepare the garden bed, weed and pest control, and necessary supplies.

The program will be held at the Tuten Park Education Building, located at 3801 Nelson Road in Lake Charles. Seating is limited to 25 attendees, and reservations are required.

To make reservations, contact Golden Tradewell at golden.tradewell@cityoflc.us.