West Nile virus confirmed in Lafayette Parish

According to Lafayette Parish officials, recent West Nile Virus surveillance data from throughout Lafayette Parish indicates an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Officials said scientific information was obtained from dead birds, sentinel chickens and mosquito pools.

Officials have ordered intensified sampling and preventative spraying.

"Spraying will be done morning and evenings seven days per week. The situation will be monitored, and only if necessary, aerial spraying will be utilized," officials said in a release.

Officials are urging residents to pay attention to the five "Ds":

DRAINAGE - Mosquitoes can breed in something as small as a bottle cap of water. Make sure you dump out all standing water in containers, toys, tarps, boats, etc.

DEET - Use mosquito repellant containing DEET, and only as product directs.

DUSK - Peak period of activity.

DAWN - Peak period of activity.

DRESS - Wear loose, light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when you cannot avoid being out when mosquitoes are present.

Lafayette residents who encounter special problems or need assistance can call the Mosquito Control Hotline at (337)593-0123. The line is monitored daily, seven days a week.

