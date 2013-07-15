Lafayette man accused in attempted murder of elderly woman

A man is accused in the attempted murder of an 84-year-old woman in Lafayette, according to Lafayette authorities.

Glen Lamont Semien, 44, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge in the case.

According to a news release from the Lafayette Police Department, at 9 a.m. Sunday, authorities responded to a Cleveland Street home and found the elderly victim lying on the floor of her bedroom.

Authorities said the woman appeared to have suffered multiple strikes to the head. She was transported to an area hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Following an investigation, Semien was identified as the suspect, authorities said.

The investigation continues.

