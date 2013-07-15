26th Annual Cajun Food & Music Festival set this weekend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

26th Annual Cajun Food & Music Festival set this weekend

Cajun musician Don Fontenot (Source: David Simpson) Cajun musician Don Fontenot (Source: David Simpson)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 26th Annual Cajun Food & Music Festival will be held July 19-21 at the Burton Coliseum, located at 7001 Gulf Hwy in Lake Charles. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Jo-El Sonnier will perform July 19. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $20 for VIP tables including a private meet and greet and autograph session, and $200 for a corporate table.

The Presentation of the Colors will take place at 9:15 a.m. on July 20, followed by the National Anthem being sung in French by the CFMA Choir. Band performances begin at 10 a.m.

Also on July 20, several auctions and dancing contests will be held. The 2013 Miss Cajun Music Queens pageant royalty will also be presented.

On July 21, a Cajun mass will be held at 8 a.m. and will include performances by the CFMA Choir. A coffee and donut social will follow. Band performances on July 21 begin at 9:15 a.m.

The Lake Charles Chapter of the Cajun French Music Association is hosting the event, which will also include gumbo, jambalaya and cracklins, beer, raffles, art and craft vendors and children's activities. No ice chests will be allowed.

For more information, call 337-496-0374 or 337-842-4212.

