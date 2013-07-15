Investigation continues in Lake Charles armed robberies

May robbery at a business in Lake Charles. (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Lake Charles authorities are still investigating multiple armed robberies. Authorities believe the same suspect is responsible in the incidents.

The suspect is a black male, 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches and weighing 170 to 200 pounds.

He is described as having a slim build and a dark complexion. He was seen in surveillance video wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirts with the letters "OP" on the chest area, stoned wash jean shorts with a design on the rear pockets and black Nike shoes with white Nike stripe on sides.

The suspect was armed with a black, long barrel revolver.

If anyone has any information in this case, call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

