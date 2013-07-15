Audit: Panel isn't verifying property tax bills

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A new audit says the Louisiana Tax Commission has regularly approved changes that parish tax assessors made to homeowners' tax bills without checking the accuracy of those changes.

In a review released Monday, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office raised questions about whether the tax commission is properly performing its oversight role.

The audit says the tax commission approved more than $118 million in reductions to tax assessments and $10 million in increases for properties from 2010 through 2012 without making sure the new assessments were accurate.

Auditors also say the tax commission doesn't make sure the local assessors reappraise properties every four years as required.

In its response, the tax commission sharply disagreed with the review, saying the auditors don't understand property tax law or the role of the commission.

