Calcasieu Parish Public Library Programs for July 21-27

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for July 21-27:

Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Microsoft Word 2010 Basics: 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Adults will cover the basics of Microsoft Word 2010. Attendees must have basic computer skills. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until noon.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6 p.m.

Introduction to Website Creation: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 25. Adults will learn some of the fundamentals of Web design and create a basic webpage using Weebly. Participants should be proficient in navigating the Internet and manipulating text and images using the mouse and keyboard. No prior knowledge of HTML or Web design is necessary. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until noon.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Literacy Council of SWLA presents English as a Second Language Classes: 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. The Literacy Council of SWLA will offer free English as a second language classes to interested persons.

Programs for children:

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Toon at Noon: Noon on Monday, July 22. Children will enjoy a cartoon and refreshments.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.