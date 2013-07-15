Sasol appoints engineering, technology providers for expansion project

Sasol officials have announced several engineering and technology provider appointments as the company continues to plan for its ethane cracker and derivatives project, according to a news release from officials.

"The selected companies are leaders in their respective fields and have the technologies, systems and expertise to help us deliver the project on schedule, optimizing our return on investment," said Johan du Preez, Sasol Executive Vice President for U.S. Mega Projects.

Preez said Fluor Corporation is the main FEED (front-end engineering and design) contractor for the project.

Individual engineering agreements for the development of basic engineering packages have concluded with Toyo Engineering Corporation for the linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) plant, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd for the low density polyethylene (LDPE) plant, and Samsung Engineering America Inc. for the ethylene oxide (EO) and mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) units, officials said.

"The technologies of Technip Stone & Webster Process Technology, Inc., ExxonMobil Chemical Technology Licensing, LLC, Univation Technologies, LLC and Scientific Design Company, Inc. have been selected for the ethane cracker, LDPE, LLDPE and EO/ MEG processes, respectively. In addition, Sasol will use its own proprietary technologies for the Tetramerization, Ziegler alcohol and Guerbet alcohol units. Emerson Process management, a global business of Emerson, has been appointed as the main automation contractor for the project," the release states.

"Worley Parsons Limited has been contracted to support Sasol's own project execution team as part of an Integrated Project Management Team. Worley Parson's systems, tools and local expertise will be used to enhance the Sasol team that is overseeing the project," the release continues.

Sasol announced in December that it would begin work for a world scale ethane cracker and derivatives facility to be located near Westlake.

The current project costs for the ethane cracker are estimated at between $5 billion to $7 billion.

Officials, in the release, said the final investment decision for the ethane cracker will be taken in 2014 with beneficial operation to be achieved in 2017. The ethane cracker is designed to produce 1.5 million tons per year of ethylene.

Copyright 2013 KPLC. All rights reserved.