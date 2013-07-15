Iota man pinned by truck pronounced dead

IOTA, La. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies say a 60-year-old Iota man working underneath his truck was killed when the jack he used to elevate the vehicle slipped, pinning him under the vehicle.

Acadia Parish sheriff's deputies say Steven Pousson was working underneath the truck used to transport a welding machine and gear when the accident occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/13klpC2 ) the accident happened on Tulip Road near Iota in northwest Acadia Parish. Pousson, who lived on Tulip Road, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

