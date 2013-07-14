Lafayette prez doubts proposed flag ban would fly

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - At least three members of the Lafayette City-Parish Council say they won't support a ban on flying non-government flags on government flagpoles, if one is proposed. City-Parish President Joey Durel says he doubts the measure would pass.

The Advertiser (http://bit.ly/15FYpm0 ) reports that three councilmen at an event Saturday said they would not support the proposal that Councilman Andy Naquin has asked the city-parish attorney to research.

A gay rights demonstration brought about a dozen people to the event.

Naquin, who also attended, noted that so far there's no draft ordinance.

He acted at Lafayette resident Ray Green's request after a gay pride flag was hoisted at Girard Park on June 30.

Green has said he's worried that anyone, including racist groups, could raise a flag on a government flagpole.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

