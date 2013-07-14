Lafayette prez doubts proposed flag ban would fly

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - At least three members of the Lafayette City-Parish Council say they won't support a ban on flying non-government flags on government flagpoles, if one is proposed. City-Parish President Joey Durel says he doubts the measure would pass.
The Advertiser (http://bit.ly/15FYpm0 ) reports that three councilmen at an event Saturday said they would not support the proposal that Councilman Andy Naquin has asked the city-parish attorney to research.
A gay rights demonstration brought about a dozen people to the event.
Naquin, who also attended, noted that so far there's no draft ordinance.
He acted at Lafayette resident Ray Green's request after a gay pride flag was hoisted at Girard Park on June 30.
Green has said he's worried that anyone, including racist groups, could raise a flag on a government flagpole.
Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.