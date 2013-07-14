Anacoco teen killed in Many wreck

ANACOCO, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a 17-year-old girl who was not wearing a seat belt was thrown from a pickup truck and killed in a wreck that injured two teens who were buckled up.

Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau says the Dodge in which Winter Airhart, of Anacoco, was riding overturned after being hit by a GMC pickup.

He says the GMC tried to turn left while the Dodge was passing it about noon Saturday on Louisiana Highway 191 southwest of Many near Toledo Bend Reservoir.

The Dodge's 16-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries.

Moreau says that neither the GMC's 17-year-old driver nor a 57-year-old passenger was hurt.

He says the 17-year-old was cited with making an improper left turn and lacking taillights on the trailer he was towing.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.