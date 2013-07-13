James Bertrand arrested on drug charge

Good Evening,

Lee Peck in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we are working on today.

The man behind the "Just For Jesus" rallies has been arrested again. James Bertrand was taken into custody Friday afternoon for possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of public passage charges. This is at least his 8th arrest in the last ten months.

We told you yesterday about Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier's induction into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame… today we'll show you the ceremony and hear reaction from DeRosier about the honor.

Is it hot enough for you? Meteorologist Cedric Haynes tells you just how hot it is and if there is any relief in sight.

Plus, from the splash park to North I-10 Beach -- KPLC's Olivia Vidal we'll show you how people in the Lake Area are beating the heat.

And there's a reason they call it the "dog days of summer" – we'll show how our four legged friends are also searching for relief.

We'll see you tonight at six for these stories and more. Until then we're always on at kplctv.com.