James Bertrand arrested on drug charge

The man behind the "Just For Jesus" rallies has been arrested again. James Bertrand was taken into custody Friday afternoon for possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of public passage charges. This is at least his 8th arrest in the last ten months.

We told you yesterday about Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier's induction into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame… today we'll show you the ceremony and hear reaction from DeRosier about the honor.

Is it hot enough for you? Meteorologist Cedric Haynes tells you just how hot it is and if there is any relief in sight.

Plus, from the splash park to North I-10 Beach -- KPLC's Olivia Vidal we'll show you how people in the Lake Area are beating the heat.

And there's a reason they call it the "dog days of summer" – we'll show how our four legged friends are also searching for relief.

  • Courthouse, jail and library tax renewals headed for November 6 ballot

    Voters will soon decide the future of the Calcasieu jail, courthouse and libraries.  The police jury approved a special election, allowing voters to decide if they want to renew the parish's courthouse and jail maintenance tax, and a tax for the parish's libraries.  The courthouse and jail maintenance tax would levy 3.27 mills and cost citizens around $7 million annually, while the library tax would levy 5.99 mills costing tax payers around $12 million annually.  Sta...

  • Trial reveals two conflicting stories of pastor killing in 2013

    Jurors heard from sobbing eyewitnesses, saw graphic photos and opposing views of what led to the shooting of a pastor during a church revival in 2013. Was it a love affair between Pastor Ronald Harris and Woodrow Karey's wife?  Or was it a case of rape that led Karey to allegedly kill the pastor? Wednesday the jury heard both arguments. In opening statements, prosecutors told jurors Janet Karey was unfaithful to her husband, but that does not justify him killing Harris. Y...

  • Jennings Police search for suspects in reports of shots fired

    Jennings Police are searching for subjects in multiple reports of shots fired.  The first call came in around 3:45 Thursday afternoon and the caller claims people were firing shots at a vehicle near McKinley and Craig Streets. Officers responded to the area where they found an SUV in ditch. Police Chief Danny Semmes says it was unrelated to the shots fired. The driver simply missed the driveway, however the occupants of the SUV did tell police they heard shots. Police continue...More >>
