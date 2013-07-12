Wedding ring found in ruins of deadly Arizona fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Wedding ring found in ruins of deadly Arizona fire

AMANDA LEE MYERS
Associated Press
    
Amid the devastation left by the Arizona wildfire that killed 19 Hotshot firefighters and destroyed dozens of homes, a retired couple experienced a tiny miracle.
    
Larry and Patti McCracken, originally from Ohio, lost their dream retirement home to the June 30 fire in Yarnell, Ariz., but recovered a sparkling token of their 50 years of marriage when they returned Monday, looking for anything they could salvage of their property.
    
After searching for hours, one of their daughters found Patti McCracken's wedding ring underneath a foot of charred rubble. Patti McCracken had gotten in the habit of not wearing the ring because it no longer fit.
    
Her husband promptly took the ring and proposed marriage again and she - again - said "yes."
    
Now, she wears it on her pinkie finger.

