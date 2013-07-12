Bond upheld for former priest in alleged molestation case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bond upheld for former priest accused of molestation

Mark Broussard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Mark Broussard (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The bond was upheld this week for former priest Mark Broussard by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal.

The court upheld the ruling made by 14th Judicial District Court Judge David Ritchie, after Ritchie had lowered Broussard's bond to $1.5 million from $3.42 million, due reduced charges.

Broussard's attorneys had requested that the bond be lowered to $200,000.

Broussard, 57, is accused of molesting male juvenile victims between 1986 and 1991 while he was a priest in Calcasieu Parish.

Broussard faces two counts of aggravated rape, one count of oral sexual battery, one count of aggravated oral sexual battery and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

He was originally charged with 224 counts of child sexual abuse.

