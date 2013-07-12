A look at how senators voted on the veto session - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A look at how senators voted on the veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Twenty-six of 39 state senators and 38 of 105 House members voted to cancel this year's veto override session. The Senate's vote, because it was a majority of the chamber, blocked the session. A look at which senators and representatives voted against holding the session:
    
SENATE:
    
President John Alario, R-Westwego.
    
Robert Adley, R-Benton.
    
Bret Allain, R-Franklin.
    
Jody Amedee, R-Gonzales.
    
Conrad Appel, R-Metairie.
    
Sharon Weston Broome, D-Baton Rouge.
    
Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville.
    
Sherri Smith Buffington, R-Keithville.
    
Norby Chabert, R-Houma.
    
Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville.
    
Yvonne Dorsey-Colomb, D-Baton Rouge.
    
Elbert Guillory, D-Opelousas.
    
David Heitmeier, D-New Orleans.
    
Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles.
    
Bob Kostelka, R-Monroe.
    
Gerald Long, R-Winnfield.
    
Danny Martiny, R-Kenner.
    
Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings.
    
Ed Murray, D-New Orleans.
    
Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City.
    
Neil Riser, R-Columbia.
    
John Smith, R-Leesville.
    
Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport.
    
Francis Thompson, D-Delhi.
    
Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.
    
Mack "Bodi" White, R-Central.
    
___
    
HOUSE:
    
Speaker Chuck Kleckley, R-Lake Charles.
    
Bryan Adams, R-Gretna.
    
Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia.
    
Robert Billiot, D-Westwego.
    
Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette.
    
Terry Brown, I-Colfax.
    
Richard Burford, R-Stonewall.
    
Henry Burns, R-Haughton.
    
Simone Champagne, R-Jeanerette.
    
Charles "Bubba" Chaney, R-Rayville.
    
Greg Cromer, R-Slidell.
    
Mike Danahay, D-Sulphur.
    
Herbert Dixon, D-Alexandria.
    
Gordon Dove, R-Houma.
    
Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro.
    
Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette.
    
Johnny Guinn, R-Jennings.
    
Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.
    
Chris Hazel, R-Pineville.
    
Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville.
    
Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs.
    
Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe.
    
Paul Hollis, R-Covington.
    
Frank Howard, R-Many.
    
Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge.
    
Chris Leopold, R-Belle Chasse.
    
Nick Lorusso, R-New Orleans.
    
Sherman Mack, R-Livingston.
    
Jay Morris, R-Monroe.
    
Erich Ponti, R-Baton Rouge.
    
Steve Pugh, R-Ponchatoula.
    
Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
    
Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.
    
Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston.
    
Scott Simon, R-Abita Springs.
    
Julie Stokes, R-Metairie.
    
Jeff Thompson, R-Bossier City.
    
Lenar Whitney, R-Houma.
    
___
    
Source: Louisiana State Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

