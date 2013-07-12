A look at how senators voted on the veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Twenty-six of 39 state senators and 38 of 105 House members voted to cancel this year's veto override session. The Senate's vote, because it was a majority of the chamber, blocked the session. A look at which senators and representatives voted against holding the session:



SENATE:



President John Alario, R-Westwego.



Robert Adley, R-Benton.



Bret Allain, R-Franklin.



Jody Amedee, R-Gonzales.



Conrad Appel, R-Metairie.



Sharon Weston Broome, D-Baton Rouge.



Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville.



Sherri Smith Buffington, R-Keithville.



Norby Chabert, R-Houma.



Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville.



Yvonne Dorsey-Colomb, D-Baton Rouge.



Elbert Guillory, D-Opelousas.



David Heitmeier, D-New Orleans.



Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles.



Bob Kostelka, R-Monroe.



Gerald Long, R-Winnfield.



Danny Martiny, R-Kenner.



Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings.



Ed Murray, D-New Orleans.



Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City.



Neil Riser, R-Columbia.



John Smith, R-Leesville.



Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport.



Francis Thompson, D-Delhi.



Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.



Mack "Bodi" White, R-Central.



___



HOUSE:



Speaker Chuck Kleckley, R-Lake Charles.



Bryan Adams, R-Gretna.



Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia.



Robert Billiot, D-Westwego.



Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette.



Terry Brown, I-Colfax.



Richard Burford, R-Stonewall.



Henry Burns, R-Haughton.



Simone Champagne, R-Jeanerette.



Charles "Bubba" Chaney, R-Rayville.



Greg Cromer, R-Slidell.



Mike Danahay, D-Sulphur.



Herbert Dixon, D-Alexandria.



Gordon Dove, R-Houma.



Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro.



Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette.



Johnny Guinn, R-Jennings.



Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.



Chris Hazel, R-Pineville.



Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville.



Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs.



Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe.



Paul Hollis, R-Covington.



Frank Howard, R-Many.



Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge.



Chris Leopold, R-Belle Chasse.



Nick Lorusso, R-New Orleans.



Sherman Mack, R-Livingston.



Jay Morris, R-Monroe.



Erich Ponti, R-Baton Rouge.



Steve Pugh, R-Ponchatoula.



Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.



Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.



Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston.



Scott Simon, R-Abita Springs.



Julie Stokes, R-Metairie.



Jeff Thompson, R-Bossier City.



Lenar Whitney, R-Houma.



___



Source: Louisiana State Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives.



