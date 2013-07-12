A look at how senators voted on the veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Twenty-six of 39 state senators and 38 of 105 House members voted to cancel this year's veto override session. The Senate's vote, because it was a majority of the chamber, blocked the session. A look at which senators and representatives voted against holding the session:
SENATE:
President John Alario, R-Westwego.
Robert Adley, R-Benton.
Bret Allain, R-Franklin.
Jody Amedee, R-Gonzales.
Conrad Appel, R-Metairie.
Sharon Weston Broome, D-Baton Rouge.
Troy Brown, D-Napoleonville.
Sherri Smith Buffington, R-Keithville.
Norby Chabert, R-Houma.
Jack Donahue, R-Mandeville.
Yvonne Dorsey-Colomb, D-Baton Rouge.
Elbert Guillory, D-Opelousas.
David Heitmeier, D-New Orleans.
Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles.
Bob Kostelka, R-Monroe.
Gerald Long, R-Winnfield.
Danny Martiny, R-Kenner.
Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings.
Ed Murray, D-New Orleans.
Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City.
Neil Riser, R-Columbia.
John Smith, R-Leesville.
Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport.
Francis Thompson, D-Delhi.
Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.
Mack "Bodi" White, R-Central.
HOUSE:
Speaker Chuck Kleckley, R-Lake Charles.
Bryan Adams, R-Gretna.
Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia.
Robert Billiot, D-Westwego.
Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette.
Terry Brown, I-Colfax.
Richard Burford, R-Stonewall.
Henry Burns, R-Haughton.
Simone Champagne, R-Jeanerette.
Charles "Bubba" Chaney, R-Rayville.
Greg Cromer, R-Slidell.
Mike Danahay, D-Sulphur.
Herbert Dixon, D-Alexandria.
Gordon Dove, R-Houma.
Jim Fannin, R-Jonesboro.
Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette.
Johnny Guinn, R-Jennings.
Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.
Chris Hazel, R-Pineville.
Bob Hensgens, R-Abbeville.
Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs.
Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe.
Paul Hollis, R-Covington.
Frank Howard, R-Many.
Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge.
Chris Leopold, R-Belle Chasse.
Nick Lorusso, R-New Orleans.
Sherman Mack, R-Livingston.
Jay Morris, R-Monroe.
Erich Ponti, R-Baton Rouge.
Steve Pugh, R-Ponchatoula.
Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport.
Rob Shadoin, R-Ruston.
Scott Simon, R-Abita Springs.
Julie Stokes, R-Metairie.
Jeff Thompson, R-Bossier City.
Lenar Whitney, R-Houma.
Source: Louisiana State Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives.
