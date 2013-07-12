Man loses sight, but not his vision of building a home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man loses sight, but not his vision of building a home

No special veto session in Louisiana. 26 of 39 senators voted to cancel, despite a push from advocates for the disabled who wanted lawmakers to revisit the Governor's vetoes of $6 million for disabled services. Read more HERE.

Also today, an East Texas man that's dreamed of building his own home may have lost his sight but not his vision. We'll show you how he's bringing that dream to life.

Plus, just because you're getting older doesn't mean you become forgetful. A new study shows that more people are living longer and remaining sharp.

In weather, Ben says much of the day will be dry with the best chances of afternoon thunderstorms along the coastal parishes of Cameron and Vermilion. We'll heat up to about 95 today with the heat index between 100 and 105!  What can we expect for our weekend? Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon or you can always visit the Weather page on our web site.

