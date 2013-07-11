LifeShare: local blood supplies at critically low level - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LifeShare: local blood supplies at critically low level

(SOURCE: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The local supply of donated blood has reached a critical level, with only a two-day supply for all blood types remaining as of July 10, 2013, according to a news release from LifeShare Blood Centers.

LifeShare reports that blood donations have dropped significantly during the last two weeks.

"The summer months are particularly difficult to find enough blood donors to maintain the supply; however, there are still patients in the hospitals needing blood every day. Also, we must be prepared, as a community and a nation, whether it be a single accident or a major disaster, to provide blood immediately to save lives," says Tina Hooper, spokesperson for LifeShare Blood Centers.

According to LifeShare, donated blood must be processed before it can be given to those in need, and the testing process takes a minimum of 24 hours.

Those interested in donating blood can do so at the Lake Charles LifeShare Blood Center, located at 214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive. Donors must be ages 16 and up and must meet certain height and weight requirements. Donors who are 16 years old must have written permission to donate from their parent or legal guardian. All donors must present identification.

Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal and increase fluid intake prior to donation. Donors are discouraged from donating if they do not feel well.

Donation schedules, including blood drives and locations, click here: https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/zip

For more information, call 337-436-4932 or visit www.lifeshare.org.

