Louisiana Health Cooperative names new CEO

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Health Cooperative, Inc. has a new chief executive.

The company this week named state Rep. Greg Cromer, a Republican representing the Slidell area, to the post.

Cromer says LAHC is a nonprofit that offers "guaranteed issue, quality health insurance."

He says member enrollment will begin Oct. 1 to coincide with the availability of the federal health insurance marketplace. Under the federal health care law that President Barack Obama signed in 2010, every state is required to have an online marketplace so people can get coverage starting in January 2014, much of it federally subsidized.

Cromer currently serves as chairman of the House Insurance Committee, which has oversight on legislation pertaining to public and private insurance systems including life, health, employment, property and casualty insurance.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.