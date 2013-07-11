Inventor of iconic party game Twister dies

PATRICK CONDON

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota man whose Twister game launched decades of awkward social interactions at parties has died at the age of 82.



Charles "Chuck" Foley died July 1 at a care facility in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. His son, Mark Foley, said Thursday his father suffered from Alzheimer's disease.



Foley and a collaborator were hired in the mid-1960s by a St. Paul firm that was branching into games and toys. They came up with Twister, which was purchased by Milton Bradley and became a sensation after it was featured on "The Tonight Show" in 1966.



Current manufacturer Hasbro Inc. says Twister continues to be a top seller.



Mark Foley says his father made little money from Twister but continued to be an inventor and held 97 patents.



