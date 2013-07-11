Jefferson Davis workers get pay raise

JENNINGS, La. (AP) - Jefferson Davis Parish police jurors have approved a 3% pay raise for more than two dozen parish employees.

Finance committee chairman John Marceaux says the raises, recommended by the committee, were unanimously approved Wednesday by police jurors.

Marceaux says about 35 road, office and courthouse employees who have been employed for more than two years will receive the raise.

The American Press reports (http://bit.ly/cseYHv ) money for the raises will come from the general fund, courthouse fund and parish road funds.

The last pay raise for employees was a 3% increase in March 2011.

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com

