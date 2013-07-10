Former McNeese Star Jace Peterson Named Minor League POM For June

From McNeese Assistant SID Hunter Bower:

LAKE CHARLES – Former McNeese baseball standout and current Lake Elsinore shortstop Jace Peterson has been named Hitter and Base Runner of the Month for the month of June as announced by the Minor League Player Development staff.

Peterson, a first round selection by San Diego in the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft, finished June with a .389 (37-for-95) average along with 25 runs, four doubles, four triples and four homers. The Moss Bluff native recorded 12 multi-hit games and had a 14-game hitting streak from June 10-27. Out of the 27 games that took place in June, Peterson hit safely in 24 and walked 19 times.

As the Base Runner of the Month, Peterson was perfect in his 12 stolen base attempts and also had a .455 on-base percentage.

Peterson is currently batting .291 on the season with 53 runs, 13 doubles, eight triples, six homers, 44 RBI and 35 walks. He is 28-for-33 in stolen base attempts, which ranks him third in the Cal League, a Class A Advanced league.

While at McNeese, Peterson earned All-Conference and All-Louisiana honors and was also selected as a pre-season All-American before his senior season. He also holds a school record for most stolen bases in a career with 78.