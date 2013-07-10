McNeese Football Hires Broderick Fobbs and Art Asselta

From McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette:

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football head coach Matt Viator has announced the hiring of Broderick Fobbs and Art Asselta to the Cowboys' coaching staff.

Both coaches bring an abundance of experience and knowledge to the Cowboys.

Fobbs, who will handle coaching the tight ends, spent five seasons on the Cowboys' staff before joining the staff at Southern Mississippi for the 2012 season.

Asselta is no stranger to the Southland Conference. The 1999 Hofstra graduate spent the 2010 and 2011 season as the quarterback's coach at Southeastern Louisiana.

"We are excited to have Coach Fobbs and Coach Asselta join our staff," said Viator. Coach Fobbs did a great job for us for five years and we jumped at the chance to get him back. Coach Asselta brings experience to our staff and will be a tremendous leader for our quarterbacks."

In his prior stint with the Cowboys, Fobbs, a 1997 Grambling graduate, served as co-offensive coordinator and coached the wide receivers. During that time, he mentored players Quinten Law¬rence, who was drafted and played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dol¬phins, and Steven Whitehead, to all-star status. The Cowboys won two Southland Conference championships during his five seasons on staff.

Prior to his first engagement at McNeese, Fobbs coached from 2002-2006 at Northwestern State where he mentored and recruited two of the most productive receivers in NSU history – Derrick Doyle and Toby Zeigler, who rank No. 1 and No. 2 at the school in receptions, respectively.

Before NSU, he served an NFL Minority Internship with the Buffalo Bills in 2005 and also has coached in the Arena League II where he was on staff at the Lafayette franchise. He also worked as an offensive graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette during the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Asselta, a native of Utica, New York, coached the Lions' quarterbacks in 2010 and 2011. Under his tutelage in Hammond, quarterbacks Tyler Beatty and Brian Young both etched their names in the Southeastern single-season and career passing record books. As a first-year starter in 2010, Beatty posted the eighth-best mark in passing yards (1,738 yards) in school history while finishing his career sixth in passing yards (2,328) and completions (188). Young succeeded Beatty at quarterback in 2011 and posted the third highest single-season total in passing yards (2,855 yards) and finishing his career behind Lion signal callers Martin Hankins and Brian Babin in passing yards (3,867) and completions (332).

From 2004-09, Asselta was on staff at Sacred Heart where coached three-time All-Northeast Conference receiver Steve Tedesco, who led the league in receiving with 67 receptions for 865 yards as a senior and holds school records for career receptions (229), career receiving yards (2,848), career touchdowns scored (37), career receiving touchdowns (37), receptions in a season (77), touchdown catches in a game (4) and catches in a game (12).

During his first season with the Pioneers, he coached the running backs and SHU graduate Ed Priccolo, who became the school's all-time rushing and then-touchdown leader.

Before joining SHU, Asselta worked as a graduate assistant and running backs coach at Louisiana-Monroe, where he was on the same staff with cur¬rent offensive coordinator Allen Rudolph and coached the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Warhawks since their move to the FBS level.