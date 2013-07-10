McNeese Football Hires Broderick Fobbs and Art Asselta

From McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette:
LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football head coach Matt Viator
has announced the hiring of Broderick Fobbs and Art Asselta to the Cowboys'
coaching staff.
Both coaches bring an abundance of experience and
knowledge to the Cowboys.
Fobbs, who will handle coaching the tight ends, spent
five seasons on the Cowboys' staff before joining the staff at Southern
Mississippi for the 2012 season.
Asselta is no stranger to the Southland Conference. The 1999 Hofstra graduate spent the 2010 and
2011 season as the quarterback's coach at Southeastern Louisiana.
"We are excited to have Coach Fobbs and Coach
Asselta join our staff," said Viator.
Coach Fobbs did a great job for us for five years and we jumped at the
chance to get him back. Coach Asselta brings experience to our staff and will
be a tremendous leader for our quarterbacks."
In his prior stint with the Cowboys, Fobbs, a 1997
Grambling graduate, served as co-offensive coordinator and coached the wide
receivers. During that time, he mentored players Quinten Law¬rence, who was
drafted and played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dol¬phins, and Steven
Whitehead, to all-star status. The
Cowboys won two Southland Conference championships during his five seasons on
staff.
Prior to his first engagement at McNeese, Fobbs coached
from 2002-2006 at Northwestern State where he mentored and recruited two of the
most productive receivers in NSU history – Derrick Doyle and Toby Zeigler, who
rank No. 1 and No. 2 at the school in receptions, respectively.
Before NSU, he served an NFL Minority Internship with the
Buffalo Bills in 2005 and also has coached in the Arena League II where he was
on staff at the Lafayette franchise. He
also worked as an offensive graduate assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette during
the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
Asselta, a native of Utica, New York, coached the Lions'
quarterbacks in 2010 and 2011. Under his
tutelage in Hammond, quarterbacks Tyler Beatty and Brian Young both etched
their names in the Southeastern single-season and career passing record books.
As a first-year starter in 2010, Beatty posted the eighth-best mark in passing
yards (1,738 yards) in school history while finishing his career sixth in
passing yards (2,328) and completions (188). Young succeeded Beatty at
quarterback in 2011 and posted the third highest single-season total in passing
yards (2,855 yards) and finishing his career behind Lion signal callers Martin
Hankins and Brian Babin in passing yards (3,867) and completions (332).
From 2004-09, Asselta was on staff at Sacred Heart where
coached three-time All-Northeast Conference receiver Steve Tedesco, who led the
league in receiving with 67 receptions for 865 yards as a senior and holds
school records for career receptions (229), career receiving yards (2,848),
career touchdowns scored (37), career receiving touchdowns (37), receptions in
a season (77), touchdown catches in a game (4) and catches in a game (12).
During his first season with the Pioneers, he coached the
running backs and SHU graduate Ed Priccolo, who became the school's all-time
rushing and then-touchdown leader.
Before joining SHU, Asselta worked as a graduate
assistant and running backs coach at Louisiana-Monroe, where he was on the same
staff with cur¬rent offensive coordinator Allen Rudolph and coached the first
1,000-yard rusher for the Warhawks since their move to the FBS level.