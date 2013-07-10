Pursuit by Jennings PD ends in crash, no injuries

Chief Deputy Danny Semmes with the Jennings Police Department has reported that a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, July 10, ended with a crash in Gueydan, in which there were no injuries.



Jennings patrol units were in pursuit of the vehicle in Jennings when the vehicle fled, heading east on Hwy 90 to Hwy 91 South to Morse and then to Gueydan.



Authorities say the vehicle was being driven erratically and in excess of 100 miles per hour. After the vehicle crashed, one of the suspects attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers after a short foot chase.



A search of the suspect disclosed what authorities believe are methamphetamine and roxycodone tablets. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, where he is being processed before returning to the Jennings PD for booking.



The second suspect is being detained in Jennings, pending further investigation.



The suspect was arrested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and the Gueydan Police.

