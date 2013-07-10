Pursuit by Jennings PD ends in crash, no injuries - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pursuit by Jennings PD ends in crash, no injuries

Chief Deputy Danny Semmes with the Jennings Police Department has reported that a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday, July 10, ended with a crash in Gueydan, in which there were no injuries.

Jennings patrol units were in pursuit of the vehicle in Jennings when the vehicle fled, heading east on Hwy 90 to Hwy 91 South to Morse and then to Gueydan.

Authorities say the vehicle was being driven erratically and in excess of 100 miles per hour. After the vehicle crashed, one of the suspects attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers after a short foot chase. 

A search of the suspect disclosed what authorities believe are methamphetamine and roxycodone tablets. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, where he is being processed before returning to the Jennings PD for booking.

The second suspect is being detained in Jennings, pending further investigation.

The suspect was arrested by the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office and the Gueydan Police.  

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 16, 2018

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:45:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 36, Sulphur: Stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $6,000. Allison Black Dees, 48, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500. Tupac Shakkur Gallow, 22, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery, illegal use of weapons&nbs...

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 17

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-19 12:38:59 GMT
    Nora LeBouef, 38, Sulphur: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance.  Damon Portie, 51, Lake Charles: Cyberstalking. Scott Schwertner, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.  Damien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.  Victoria Levier, 30, Lake...More >>
