ULL ranked among most affordable universities in state, nation

ULL has been rated as one of the most affordable universities in Louisiana in a recent study by the Department of Education, according to the web site for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

In the study, ULL was ranked as the most affordable university in the state and among the top 10 percent in affordable universities in the nation.

From 2011-2012, the annual net price to attend ULL was $5,233, while the national average to attend four-year, public universities was $10,863.

According to the ULL web site, this is the third consecutive year that they have been cited for their affordability. This is also the third year that the Department of Education has published the College Affordability and Transparency List.

