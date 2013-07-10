Hey...that's a dog riding a scooter! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hey...that's a dog riding a scooter!

(SOURCE: NBC) (SOURCE: NBC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Crews are working to seal an old oil and gas well off the Louisiana coast. It began leaking during work to plug it permanently. The platform is located in the Gulf, about 75 miles southwest of the oil depot at Port Fourchon. A light sheen at the site is expected to evaporate. More information on this story is available on our web site, HERE.

It's a big day for three artists connected to Louisiana. "Lincoln" screenwriter, Tony Kushner, who was raised in Lake Charles is one of the recipients of the National Medal of Arts today. He will be joined by New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint and "A Lesson Before Dying" author Ernest Gaines at the White House this afternoon. Read more HERE.

Also today, educators in one school district are taking aim – literally. Teachers, administrators and staff are all taking a gun training course to keep their schools safe.

Plus, a unique treatment using a tiny balloon cold help some patients with chronic sinus infections breathe easier.

In weather, Ben tells me rain chances remain low today, with the heat and humidity running high.  He says by tomorrow we'll have a slightly better chance of rain, but what about our weekend? And what about Chantal?  Find out during Ben's live, local forecast at noon.

And you won't want to miss the story of Norman, the wonder dog!  Bet you can't scoot on down the highway like this French sheepdog! He's out for a world record, so watch for his antics at noon and see more on the story HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

