ClarityMD is the first and only product that contains PCX technology, a breakthrough discovery that utilizes the potent combination of solubilized bachuchiol (a powerful antimicrobial) and bisabolol (a proven anti-inflammatory). PCX helps Salicylic acid to target acne more effectively than any other existing acne brand or product. And yet, it does it without the side effects experienced with other acne products such as excessive dryness, stinging, and redness/irritation.

Benefits include:

1. Quickly treat existing acne all over your face fast

2. Kills the acne, but not your skin (No Collateral Damage!)

3. Prevent new acne breakouts from happening

4. Stimulate healthy skin function for great looking skin

5. Helps to control oil production

Finally, one simple acne system that treats the major causes of acne, while also improving the texture/quality of your skin.



Prepare to be impressed.

1. Fast Acting

2. Alcohol, Paraben, Fragrance Free

3. No Irritation or Drying