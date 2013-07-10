Acne, Pigmentation, Anti-Aging and More!

Rejuvi Laboratory Inc provides expertise to tackle anti aging, pigmentation and acne skin care. Rejuvi Laboratory focuses on skin rejuvenation and makes use of advanced biochemistry, dermatological research, natural herbology and modern cosmetic chemistry to produce a unique range of modern skin, body and hair rejuvenation products.

Rejuvi Laboratory was founded in 1988 by Dr. Wade Cheng , a distinguished and renowned biochemist in the San Francisco Bay area. Dr. Cheng has an extensive multi-disciplinary background in biochemistry, pharmacology, chemical engineering and herbalogy. Working closely with Dr. Arthur Furst, a famous toxicologist and professor at Stanford University, the team created the Rejuvi professional treatment line, Rejuvi home care product line, Rejuvi Plus Botanical line and Rejuville Anti-aging hair care line.



Rejuvi Laboratory Inc. is an integrated cosmetic laboratory with ongoing research, development and production capability.



Combining advanced biochemistry, the latest dermatological research, natural herbalogy and modern cosmetic chemistry, Rejuvi Laboratory Inc. provides a unique synergistic approach in the world of cosmetics and produces the most advanced skin body and hair rejuvenation products available today.



Rejuvi's philosophy is synergism, Rejuvi's focus is rejuvenation and Rejuvi's criterion is performance.