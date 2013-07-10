Revitalight is a painless skin care treatment that plumps up aging skin by boosting collagen production and treats mild to moderate acne. Revitalight works by sending energy-producing packets of light into the deeper layers of the skin. Red light light LED stimulates the fibroblasts that produce collagen, which gives young skin its plump look. Professional LED machines can also minimize fine lines and wrinkles, treat sun-damage and stretch marks, and reduce redness after more aggressive laser treatments. Blue light LED works by killing the bacteria deep in the skin that is responsible for acne.