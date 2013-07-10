Silk Peel Microdermabrasion

The SilkPeel™ offers a new way to brighten, hydrate, smooth, and clarify the skin. Common skin concerns such as acne, pigmentation, dryness, or aging can be addressed in one simple treatment for taut, clear, radiant skin. The SilkPeel™ will help you achieve and maintain a beautiful complexion. Dead skin cells accumulate on the surface of our skin, clogging pores, dulling the surface, or causing flaking. Using gentle crystal-free technology and a patented diamond wand, this debris is gently swept away, while a dermal infusion penetrates deeply into the skin—delivering vitamins, antioxidants, or other therapeutic ingredients. New cell growth is stimulated to rejuvenate your complexion.

The SilkPeel™ treatment head uses safe, medical grade diamonds. This crystal-free technology eliminates the need for abrasive particles or chemical exfoliants that can irritate the skin. It is a safe, quick and comfortable procedure with immediate benefits.